Bill O’Reilly Returns to Fox News Tuesday as Guest on ‘Hannity’

Bill O'Reilly
Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Bill O’Reilly is poised to return to Fox News on Tuesday for the first time since he was abruptly fired in April.

The longtime Fox News anchor has been booked as a guest on Sean Hannity’s 9 p.m. program. Fox News confirmed late Monday the lineup of “Hannity” guests for the rest of the week. The list includes House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday and radio host Rush Limbaugh on Thursday. On Monday night, Hannity’s guest was former Trump special advisor Steve Bannon.

O’Reilly’s appearance on “Hannity” sets up an awkward situation for Fox News. O’Reilly has been on a media tour the past few weeks discussing his exit from Fox News amid a firestorm of controversy about sexual harassment allegations. He is also promoted the latest in his series of alternate history novels, “Killing England,” which was published earlier this month.

Last week, O’Reilly appeared on NBC’s “Today” and declared that his firing amounted to a “political and financial hit job” spurred by sponsor boycotts organized by left-leaning advocacy groups including Media Matters for America.

