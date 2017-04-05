Outspoken celebrities weighed in on Twitter as numerous advertisers pulled their ads from “The Bill O’Reilly Show” Tuesday. Several groups are calling for Fox News to take action against the prominent network host in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

The Women’s March is using its official Twitter account to ask followers to share the hashtag #DropOReilly along with their stories of being sexually harassed. Sophia Bush was among those spreading the word.

The stories flooding in, in response to this tweet, will upset you but sadly they won't shock you. We have work to do people #DropOReilly https://t.co/OlAofpdYM6 — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) April 4, 2017

But comedian Kumail Nanjiani despaired that the latest scandal would have any concrete effect.

Don't think this Bill O'Reilly thing will have any consequences based on the fact we voted in a self-confessed sexual harasser AS PRESIDENT. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 3, 2017

Patton Oswalt kept track throughout the day as advertisers began to drop out of O’Reilly’s show.

On Monday, Bette Midler weighed in as the scope of the scandal began to make waves.