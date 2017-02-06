The Kremlin wants an apology from Fox News.

Vladimir Putin’s press secretary has demanded an apology from the cable news network after Bill O’Reilly called the Russian president “a killer” during an interview with President Donald Trump that aired before Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“We believe that such a statement by the Fox News host was insulting and impermissible,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters, inclduing Russian-language news agency RIA Novosti, on Monday.

“We would prefer to hear apologies addressed to the president from such a respectable television network.”

During the interview, Trump said Putin — like all presidents — deserves respect.

“He’s a killer, though,” O’Reilly interjected. “Putin’s a killer.”

“We’ve got a lot of killers,” Trump responded. “Boy, you think our country’s so innocent? You think our country’s so innocent?”

Fox News didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

