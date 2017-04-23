Bill O’Reilly isn’t wasting any time.

The former Fox News host will returning to pontificating with a new episode of his podcast “No Spin News” on Monday at 7 p.m. ET, reads a banner announcement on his personal website. The podcast, which O’Reilly has been hosting for years, is available to premium subscribers of his website.

The news comes less than a week after Fox News gave O’Reilly the axe (along with a possible $25 million payout) following an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual harassment. If O’Reilly does indeed return Monday, it will mark his first time speaking publicly since the ouster on Wednesday, and gives him a chance to continue communication with his still-large legion of fans.

His website also features the statement sent to media outlets after Fox News made his firing official, in which he called it “tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims.”

O’Reilly has denied the claims since they resurfaced in a New York Times report early this month, arguing that his celebrity status makes him a “target” for such allegations. After taking “O’Reilly” out of the title, “The Factor” ended its run on Friday night, with Greg Gutfeld filling in as host.