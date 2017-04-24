Bill O’Reilly Breaks Silence After Fox News Ouster: ‘I’m Very Confident the Truth Will Come Out’

Bill O’Reilly has broken his silence following his departure last week from Fox News.

In his first major comments since signing off of “The O’Reilly Factor” April 11 for what he said was a planned vacation, O’Reilly posted a new installment of his “No Spin News” podcast Monday on his website, billoreilly.com.

A transcript of the podcast appeared on the site shortly after 7 p.m. ET. Audio did not appear to be immediately available.

“I am sad that I’m not on television anymore,” O’Reilly wrote. “I was very surprised how it all turned out. I can’t say a lot, because there’s much stuff going on right now.”

He continued, “But I can tell you that I’m very confident the truth will come out, and when it does, I don’t know if you’re going to be surprised – but I think you’re going to be shaken, as I am. There’s a lot of stuff involved here.”

In his message, O’Reilly promised to begin delivering a 15-minute podcast every day — a verion of his “Talking Points Memo” segment from “The O’Reilly Factor.” The podcast would be free to access through Thursday — after which time it would be available only to “Premium Members” of his website.

Fox News announced last week that it had cut ties with O’Reilly as sexual-harassment allegations against the longtime host mounted. O’Reilly has denied any wrongdoing, and has been reported to have negotiated an exit package worth as much as $25 million.

O’Reilly posted the podcast Monday around 7 p.m. ET, just one hour before the premiere of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in the 8 p.m. time period formerly occupied by “The O’Reilly Factor.”

More to come …