Bill O’Reilly Tells Glenn Beck His Firing Was a ‘Hit Job’

Former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly suggested his ouster from the 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet last month was “a hit job” in an interview with Glenn Beck on the pundit’s radio program Friday.

“Look, the entire ordeal was a hit job, and in the weeks to come, we will be able to explain some of it,” O’Reilly said. “It really has to do with destroying voices that the far-left doesn’t like. That’s the general tone.”

The interview was the first public one O’Reilly has given since he parted ways with Fox News in the wake of a New York Times report disclosing how $13 million in settlements were paid to several women who accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior. O’Reilly has said he made the payments to protect his children, and that his fame makes him a target.

O’Reilly hinted that he might take legal action or at the very least expose some parties he feels played a role in his demise at the cable-news network. “Look, people were very sad when it happened. I felt bad not only for me and my staff, but for the viewers and listeners because they really had no idea what had happened. People know the left-wing media hates me and hates Fox News, but they don’t know the full extent of it,” he said, adding: “We are accumulating information and hopefully it will all be made clear soon.”

He also said: “There’s going to be an exposition soon, but I can’t tell you when, about who exactly this crew is that terrorizes sponsors, threatens people behind the scenes, that pays people to say things. We’re going to name them, and it will be a big story. The left-wing media will downplay the story, but it’s coming. Unfortunately, I was target No. 1. It’s sad for me, for my family and it’s grossly dishonest. From now on when I’m attacked, I’ll take legal action.”