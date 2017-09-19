Bill O’Reilly Says His Firing From Fox News Was ‘Political and Financial Hit Job’

Bill O'Reilly Today Matt Lauer
Screenshot

In his first TV interview since being fired from Fox News in April, a defiant Bill O’Reilly called his dismissal “a political and financial hit job” and asserted that accusations of sexual harassment leveled against him were unfounded.

O’Reilly broke his silence in a lengthy interview with NBC News’ Matt Lauer that aired Tuesday on “Today.” He insisted that there was no “smoking gun” to prove the allegations of inappropriate behavior, despite the more than $13 million settlements paid to multiple women since 2006.

“In 42 years, I’ve been in this business. I’ve worked for 12 companies,” O’Reilly told Lauer. “Not any time have I had any interaction with HR, any complaints filed against me. Nobody is a perfect person but I can go to sleep at night very well knowing that I’ve never mistreated anyone on my watch in 42 years.”

