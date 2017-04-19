Supporters of Bill O’Reilly took to Twitter to vent their frustration with Fox News amid new reports that the cable news network is looking to sever ties with the “O’Reilly Factor” host.

“Fox News is bowing to liberal pressure to remove Bill O’Reilly,” one person wrote. “Everyone who has enjoyed Bill needs to tweet @FoxNews and support Bill.”

Despite the support, a recent survey by The Morning Consult found that O’Reilly’s favorability has been slipping even among his fanbase. 58% of “O’Reilly Factor” viewers surveyed think Fox should keep the show, and 23% think it should be cancelled. However last week, 65% thought they should keep the show and 19% thought it should be cancelled.

O’Reilly has been under fire since a New York Times report surfaced stating that five women had received payments coming to about $13 million in exchange for agreeing not to pursue litigation or speak about accusations related to sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior by O’Reilly. O’Reilly in a statement said his fame had made him a target, but that no complaint about him had ever been made through Fox’s human-resources hotline.

A large number of advertisers have announced their decision to suspend their ties with “The O’Reilly Factor,” including Jenny Craig, GlaxoSmithKline, Mitsubishi Motors, BMW and Ainsworth Pet Nutrition.

Read more reactions below.

We stand with you Bill O'Reilly @OReillyFactor!

We support you!

We know you are a good man and for that we hope you FIGHT BACK HARD! — Italians For Trump (@Italians4Trump) April 19, 2017