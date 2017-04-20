Bill O’Reilly could walk away with as much as $20 million to $25 million as part of his separation from Fox News Channel, according to a person familiar with the situation.

As part of the terms of a contract recently signed between the veteran anchor and the 21st Century Fox cable-news outlet, O’Reilly is entitled to as much as a year of his current salary, this person said. O’Reilly is believed to make as much as $20 million to $25 million per year.

A Fox News spokesperson declined to comment, as did a spokesman for O’Reilly.

