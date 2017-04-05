Bill O’Reilly did not address the wave of advertiser defections that have hit his top-rated Fox News Channel program during Tuesday’s edition of “The O’Reilly Factor.”

Over the past two days, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, BMW and more than a dozen other blue-chip advertisers have withdrawn spots from the show amid the scandal over sexual harassment allegations leveled at the veteran Fox News host.

Tuesday’s episode included no less than 15 promo spots for Fox News’ sibling Fox Business Network channel. The most prominent national advertiser in the show was AT&T, which ran three corporate image-burnishing spots during the hourlong seg. Home Depot also had a spot in the final break.

Fox News acknowledged the advertiser pullouts in a statement from a senior advertising sales exec.

“We value our partners and are working with them to address their current concerns about ‘The O’Reilly Factor.’ At this time, the ad buys of those clients have been re-expressed into other FNC programs,” Paul Rittenberg, Fox News’ exec VP of advertising sales.