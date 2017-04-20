Bill O’Reilly’s exit from Fox News on Wednesday was low-hanging fruit for late-night hosts, who jumped at the chance to have their piece and pile on.

Here’s a roundup of the hottest takes from Wednesday night television:

“The Daily Show”

Trevor Noah spent ten minutes on Wednesday night’s “Daily Show” to lay into O’Reilly’s career on Fox News. “Looking back on O’Reilly’s greatest hits, the one thing that’s hard to believe is that it took this long for him to lose his job,” Noah said.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Fox News decided to extend Bill O’Reilly’s vacation to forever,” Jimmy Kimmel said before cutting away to a joke segment about O’Reilly’s replacement.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Stephen Colbert revived his Comedy Central character to address the matter: “Hello, nation,” Colbert began. “Shame on you. You failed him. You failed Bill O’Reilly. You didn’t deserve this great man. All he ever did was have your back. And if you’re a woman, you know, have a go at the front, too.”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Jimmy Fallon started his monologue by taking some stabs about O’Reilly’s visit with the Pope on the day that he was fired. “When he saw O’Reilly go into confession, the next guy in line said, ‘You know what? I’ll come back tomorrow,'” Fallon said.

James Corden’s “Late Late Show” wrote that Fox News maintains “a very strict 28 strikes-and-you’re-out policy.”

VERY strict. pic.twitter.com/n2XGSfb8ou — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) April 20, 2017

Samantha Bee’s “Full Frontal” scribbled all over Bill O’Reilly’s statement with red ink.