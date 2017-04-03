Mercedes-Benz USA said it has “reassigned” advertising meant to run on Fox News Channel’s “O’Reilly Factor” to other parts of the cable network’s schedule in the wake of this weekend’s revelation that several claims of sexual harassment were made against the host in recent years.

“The allegations are disturbing and, given the importance of women in every aspect of our business, we don’t feel this is a good environment in which to advertise our products right now,” the company said in a statement. The automaker will instead run advertising elsewhere on the 21st Century Fox-owned outlet, said Donna Boland, manager of corporate communications for Mercedes Benz USA.

A Fox News Channel spokesperson was not able to offer immediate comment.

On Saturday, the New York Times reported that five women had received payments coming to about $13 million in exchange for agreeing not to pursue litigation or speak about accusations related to sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior by Bill O’Reilly, the veteran Fox News broadcaster who is the linchpin of the network’s primetime lineup. O’Reilly in a statement said his fame had made him a target, but that no complaint about him had ever been made

