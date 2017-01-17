Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly will interview Donald Trump during the pregame programming ahead of next month’s Super Bowl.

The interview will take place at the White House the morning of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 5, and will be broadcast later in the day during Fox Broadcasting’s pregame telecast — at approximately 4 p.m. ET. It will take place more than two weeks after Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, D.C.

It has become tradition in recent years for the President to sit for a one-on-one interview to be broadcast ahead of the Super Bowl, which rotates among Fox, CBS, and NBC. O’Reilly interviewed President Barack Obama in 2011 and 2014 before the Super Bowl, the last two times the game was broadcast on Fox.

O’Reilly interviewed Trumo several times during the presidential campaign. The Super Bowl conversation will be the first interview between the two after Trump’s inauguration. The interview will be available to view after the broadcast on FoxNews.com.

O’Reilly is the host of Fox News’ “The O’Reilly Factor,” which airs at 8 p.m. weeknights and is the most watched program on cable news. “The O’Reilly Factor” averages 3.5 million total viewers per episode, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers.