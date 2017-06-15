‘Bill Nye Saves the World’ Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

Bill Nye’s Netflix talk show, “Bill Nye Saves the World,” will return for a second season on the streaming service, the scientist announced with a video on his Facebook page on Thursday.

“Saving the world turns out to be a big, complicated task, so we’re coming back for Season 2,” Nye said in a statement. “We want people to view issues in our society through the lens of science and to be inspired and informed about the role it plays in our everyday lives.”

The launch date for Season 2 of “Bill Nye Saves the World,” produced for Netflix by Bunim/Murray Productions, will be announced later this year.

All 13 episodes of the series’ first season debuted on Netflix on April 21. In the show, Nye, who rose to fame as the host of children’s series “Bill Nye the Science Guy” in the ’90s, explored scientific issues like climate change, artificial intelligence, and vaccinations and their relationship with pop culture, politics, and society.

The first season featured guest appearances from such celebrities as Rachel Bloom, Joel McHale, Wil Wheaton, Tim Gunn, Margaret Cho, Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and more. Correspondents who helped Nye report on the subjects included supermodel Karlie Kloss and comedian Nazeem Hussain.