“Real Time” host Bill Maher thinks the Republican party has abandoned all principles since Trump took office in favor of “being a d-ck.”

On Friday night’s show, Maher cited the GOP’s plans to reverse the ban on lead ammunition, which have been known to kill bald eagles (“you know, the symbol of our f–king country, before they were replaced by a trucker hat”), how the EPA approved a pesticide known to cause brain damage in children, and how they abandoned Obama’s deal which forced vehicles to become more fuel-efficient.

“They know carbon is killing the planet but they don’t care,” he said. “Because the main purpose of a car is to piss of liberals. Good gas mileage is for Europeans and lesbians, and a Republican drives a Chevy Suburban and always parks it in a space marked ‘compact.”

Conservatism, he added, is “just about some warped idea that the way to show strength is by being a dick and that, in a nutshell, is what republicanism has become – looking at any problem and saying, ‘What would a d-ck do?’”