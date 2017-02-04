Bill Maher has a message for the Patriots: ‘F— you.’

The “Real Time” host ripped into Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the team, and said he was rooting for the Atlanta Falcons to win on Super Bowl Sunday. The reason? President Donald Trump.

“For the first time in a long time I really care who wins the Super Bowl,” Maher began innocently with what would turn into an expletive-filled monologue.

Because Brady, Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft have all publicly supported the current president, Maher said his hopes for the big game were simple: “I’d really like for them to lose by a score of a million f—ing thousand to none,” he said.

That wasn’t the last time Maher dropped the f-bomb. To Tom Brady, he sent a message: “Hey Tom, f— you. You’re a great quarterback and your political instincts suck.”

To Belichick, a similar sentiment: “F— you and your deflated balls, you joyless, cheating f—.”

“You see what Donald Trump has done to me?” Maher said. “I used to be pretty eloquent. Now I’m just screaming f— you.”

The Patriots take on the Falcons during Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

Watch the full segment from HBO’s “Real Time” below: