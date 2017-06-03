Pressure Builds on HBO, Bill Maher After Host Uses Racial Slur on ‘Real Time’

Pressure is building on HBO to sever ties with Bill Maher after the “Real Time” host used the N-word on Friday’s edition of the talk show.

Maher has kept silent while the outrage has swelled following Friday’s 10 p.m. airing of “Real Time with Bill Maher.” HBO issued a statement Saturday calling the host’s use of the phrase “house n—–” during an interview with Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse “completely inexcusable and tasteless.” HBO said the remark would be edited out of subsequent airings of the episode.

The growing fury voiced on social media has stirred up examples of past statements from Maher about Muslims and the LGBTQ community that were widely deemed offensive. ThinkProgress, the editorial arm of the liberal Center for American Progress Action Fund, posted an article declaring “Bill Maher has been a public racist for a long time” with links to past clips from “Real Time.”

The anger is an echo of the groundswell that led to the ouster in April of Bill O’Reilly, after the New York Times published an expose on sexual harassment allegations leveled at the Fox News host. It also has a parallel in Maher’s past. Maher ABC late-night show “Politically Incorrect” was axed after five years in June 2002 following Maher’s observation that the U.S.’s post-9/11 bombing campaigns against terrorist targets were cowardly acts. The comment sparked advertiser defections from the show.

Another damaging video clip making the rounds on Saturday is an interview with comedian Wayne Brady from HuffPost Live in 2012, after Brady and Maher tangled over the latter’s assertion that Brady was a “non-threatening black man.”

Brady said the comment indicates that Maher has a stereotypical view of black men as menacing.

“When I talk to you again, I’ll give you that black dude and I will beat your ass in public,” Brady said of Maher in 2012.

“Real Time,” which mixes interviews and roundtable discussion of headlines, has been a mainstay on HBO since 2003.

Here’s a sampling of social media reaction to Maher’s use of the racial slur.

    1. Mitchem says:
      June 3, 2017 at 11:38 am

      HBO gives a lame apology but NOTHING from fuktard Bill Maher? Typical racist idiot.

      Reply

