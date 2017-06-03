Bill Maher Apologizes for Using N-Word on HBO’s ‘Real Time’

Bill Maher has issued an apology for using the N-word on Friday’s edition of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”
Maher said in a statement: “Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show. Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”
A rep for Maher said the comedian was traveling on Saturday and unavailable for further comment. He is scheduled to do a comedy performance at Indianapolis’ Murat Theater on Sunday.
The storm around Maher’s use of the phrase “house n—–” during an interview segment has been building via social media ever since the show’s 10 p.m. East Coast airing. The incident prompted some to revisit past statements from Maher about Muslims and LGBTQ people that have been widely deemed offensive.
HBO is facing calls to fire Maher. The cabler issued a statement Saturday calling Maher’s choice of words “completely inexcusable and tasteless” but stopped short of any formal sanction against the host. Maher’s apology came about two hours after HBO’s statement. According to a source, Maher was surprised by the volume of the backlash but was also motivated to take the highly unusual (for him) step of issuing a statement out of sincere regret.
As of Saturday afternoon, “Real Time” is expected to air next week in its usual 10 p.m. Friday slot.
Problem is black kids have decided the N word is cool. So white kids copy it because everything black kids do is considered cool. And Bill wants too much to be cool so he thinks he can use it too. Louis CK’s got the same problem.
Problem is Bill is not a kid.
Liberals are starting to destroy each other, great. Keep up the good work.
We can’t have it both ways, No matter who say the “N” word everyone should be treated the same and that include Black men that uses the word the most.
People PLEASE! I hear the word utilized REGULARLY amongst the very people that GET OFFENDED IT. SHEESH!
Maher and Griffin — PIGS.
So, it’s perfectly acceptable for Maher to use the “N” word ,
But it’s still “racist” to quote Congressional Budget Office debt numbers, right?
The lesson here that will undoubtedly be missed by those who need it most…boycotts on entertainers should be avoided.
After years of abuse of half of American by so called “comedians”, it’s time that they now taste the fruits of your creation…Intolerance.
I think the right are reacting as they are about Griffin and Maher because they’re sick and tired of the chronic, incessant, ubiquitous philosophy of the left….burn, ban and banish and throw tantrums.
The left is now learning that their closed minded view of the definition of free speech will eventually screw us all.
We all vote with our wallets anyway… Have a good weekend… and always remember this…Covfefe.
“Sincere regret” …. that he could lose his job.
The base common denominator in all the (D)onkeys is their racism.
To abate their depraved feelings toward blacks, the (D)onkeys pretend to be superheros of diversity while blaming whitey (themselves by default) for all that is wrong in the world.
Not surprisingly, this is the clinical definition of “projection”.
Sux to be a (D)onkey. They are mentally ill.
Bull Maher thinks he is bulletproof…he constantly talks about pee-gate as if it were fact…Mueller investigation is not necessary as Maher already reports weekly his guilty findings, etc…
Could you imagine Johnny Carson joking about the President’s daughter giving her Dad a tug job?
Have you seen the youtube video from the show where he tried to make his point that adults having sex with 14 year old’s is okay with him but his guests would NOT agree?
He used to be super funny but now he belongs on youtube sitting next to Keith Olberman (and nobody paying to watch).
Personally, the “N” word didn’t offend me at all…my kids listen to rap music and says stupid stuff now and then with his friends…I’m used to that :)
Just sayin’
He’s a liberal….so he will get away with using that word.
Right wing nuts and PC left wing, sjw pussies now finally have a common enemy to bring down, amazing how things work out sometimes,
It’s like Zionist and Muslim extremists having a common enemy, meanwhile regardless of Maher being fired or not, we’ll still have an asshole for president making all the wrong desitions, and on the other hand sjw idiots taking over college campuses all over America where nobody can even have an opinion anymore if it doesn’t match the PC rethoric. Nice times.
C’mon! He’s a Democrat and needs our support.
It’s not like he’s a racist Trump supporter!
It just slips out now and then.!
This is cultural appropriation at its worst.
How is being a multi-million dollar celebrity and having virtually anything he desires similar to being a slave? Slaves didn’t have a mechanism to have their feelings heard by millions of people every day.
Bill Maher is diminishing the tragedy suffered by slaves – he wouldn’t have lasted a minute in a cotton field.
Insensitive – he should be fired immediately and have to pay reparations for benefiting from the suffering of others.
Why is he apologizing? I want an apology from the stupid left universities that allow segregated commencement ceremonies , or demanding white people leave the universities for made up garbage. It’s disgraceful the racist activities being allowed on these universities. You will not win anything and will only cause more hate and wars with that sort of stupidity. He did nothing wrong…..it is a word…..only stupid people give it power.
Oh no you don’t!
This piece of excrement falsely slanders others as “racists” a dozen times, minimum, every time he puts on one of his disgusting hate propaganda “shows”.
Anything less than total end of career is the absolute pinnacle of hypocrisy for Maher, HBO, and the sick, depraved animals that watch his filth.
Political correctness has everyone walking on eggshells and talking like five year olds. Say what you mean and mean what you say. If people don’t like it, deal with it. Instead, people pretend and talk out of both sides of their mouths and turn to drugs, booze, and make shrinks a very handsome living.
We either have free speech in a country or we don’t. People get offended every day. Slurs like “hillbilly’ are tossed around routinely. I don’t agree with Maher on many issues but I take Evelyn Beatrice Hall’s interpretation of Voltaire’s spirit to heart: “I may not agree with what you have to say but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” England has de-facto blasphemy laws in place concerning speaking against Islam for example. Speaking against Christianity is A-OK, burning a Bible, too. Burning a Koran draws prison time now in the land of the Magna Carta.
Democrats / Leftists = THE party of racists, since the beginning.
Oh good grief…look I’m no Bill Maher fan but I will support his right to say what he says. Anyone, regardless of color that has used that word in any fashion gets no say. People really need to stop being offended so damn much. Unbunch your panties and deal with it. He was directing that at himself not at someone else.
The problem today is that everyone is offended by someone or something. Get the F over it. If this is what has you so upset today then you must not have much of a life. There are far more important things to be worried about beside something some comedian says on a late night television show.
Maher isn’t sorry. The comment was calculated. He made the comment to get a reaction and he’s getting one.
Now more will watch is show.
Bill would take a dump on the table if he thought it would build ratings.
Anyone who has that word leave their lips so naturally must use it regularly. Maher is a low-life hypocritical liberal who deserves the backlash he is getting now. It’s about time that even the left turns on one of their own.
You elected a guy who said he just up and grabs a women by her private (as opposed to public, of course) genitalia and NOW you get religion. PUHLEEEZE. The liar in chief or Bill Maher comedian.
Do you know what you are claiming is not true?
Do you care?
I grew up using that word as a kid in the south. It was what it was. I was called a LOT of disparaging things in return and as time passed the word fell out of use. I don’t use it today because it’s a show of ignorance but I note that it is still regularly used within black culture. I just wonder when we crossed the line where offending some group became grounds to DESTROY their lives. That’s a slippery slope that can lead to some seriously bad repercussions eventually. People need to calm down and grow up.
LOL. Hypocrite liberals.
Us ‘deplorables’ had enough with the Washington elitists running our country. The Clinton’s, the Bush’s, the Obama’s, the Kennedy’s. We watched as they took away our freedoms, raised our taxes, and turned our nation into a 3rd world cesspool. With Trump, we took back control.
The Liberal elite do nothing but bleed the middle class dry. My tax rate is 40% and my healthcare is now $700 per month thanks to Obamacare. My car insurance is still just $25/month (thanks to Insurance Panda), but if you look at Democrat strongholds like Detroit and New Orleans, where car insurance will run you $300+ per month, it’s easy to be pessimistic about the future of the United Socialist States of America.
It’s been a long time since we had a President who cared about us. Save our country, President Trump! God bless America!
Really? Trump is as far from the middle class and values as any of the Washington “elites”. Folks voted for him only because he is an outside that had no political ties to Washington. Would I like my taxes to go down–sure but not at the expense of corporate welfare and Wealthcare for the rich. Trump cares only about Trump using the office to further build his business empire (notice how all of the countries that are exempt from the travel ban are countries that Trump did business with? Notice how he did not put his business in a blind trust? Notice that he put two people who were not elected or vetted by congress into positions of power?) Running a corporation you can lie all you want. I find it embarrassing that we have a double standard for the behavior of the man who is supposed to lead the free world and others. Where were the same people when there were pictures of Obama with a noose around his neck? The fact is very simple–democracy comes with a price–it’s a social contract that we make with others and, if someone cannot live up to that social contract or proposes hurting part of the population, that’s a violation of our Democractic values. Let’s keep in mind that Trump is the same person that allowed mentally ill children like my son to purchase a gun if he chooses, the same person who wants to restrict a free press because he doesn’t like being caught lying, the same person that rejected the Paris Accord simply because he doesn’t believe in climate change–even though 97% of climate scientists believe it and the major corporations including the petroleum industry support the accords.
If the GOP represented by Marco Rubio had not voted to defund the price corridor provision of The ACA, you wouldn’t have premiums that are so high. Some people don’t realize how good they have it until it is all taken away.
The point is that white conservatives are branded as racist just for disagreeing with a black president, but liberals can use a racist word (that every white person knows is considered to be a racist word, or even a hate crime) and get away with it.
The world has gone insane.
I cringed when I heard it. Maher is about one of the smartest guys in the business and probably reviewed at least six responses in his head before he spoke. Two seconds later might have had a better answer. But he really said nothing more than the constant social commentary I hear in Rap music and between Rap artists. Or the continuous satire on the Howard Stern radio show. Many of his very famous, mainstream, “cool” African American guests cannot appear without peppering the conversation with the word. It becomes a real anchor that seems to offer a level of identity and strength. So how the hell does anybody make sense out of this?
Bill Maher missed an opportunity for a better, maybe funnier, maybe wiser “joke.” But I don’t think he needs to be tarred and feathered.
Get back in your Appalachian cave.
Bill Maher may have racist thoughts and the marketplace needs to punish him
Half of the jackasses taking umbrage effing hate blacks, so wing-nut hypocrisy is let loose yet again. Like Trumpty Dumpty firing Comey on behalf of Hillary. Total BS.
He shouldn’t had apologized for this, sjw a holes will be all over this now, Islamist apologists and politically correct pussie millenials who live to police how language is used, so that the line nobody can cross now, meanwhile it is completely ok to say the most offensive, racist things about Mexicans because it is completely ok to discriminate against them these days, meanwhile the ass hole in the white house has gotten away with much worst and he still the president, so who wins?
FIRE HIM
NOBODY hates the black man more than a white liberal.
Great comment Blake!!!
– Krumhorn
Sad, but true Blake. It’s obvious.
Great comment Blake !!!!!!
The conservative right wings do.
It’s merely a two-syllable utterance; get over it — either it’s inconsequential, or it hits home because of inherent inferiority, which is it?
I hereby on behalf of America, accept Bill’s apology. So . . .
Put a fork in it. This nonsense is over.
Little harm. No foul.
That;s that, nothing to see here.
He apologized so, if you’re still horny for a dismissal, just fork off, already.
Wait, when HBO threatens to cancel his show (hard to believe people still watch) he will blame this all on Trump.
This just in to “al stevers”: millions of us shameless liberals watch Maher. Trump can grab women in their private areas and 12 women can come forward to accuse him of sexually inappropriate behaviour and he gets elect POTUS. Bill Maher, a comedian not known for a lot of tact in many matters, say the “n” word and he should get fired? No. I call that a DOUBLE STANDARD. SHOULD HBO LOSE ITS MARBLE AND FIRE MAHER THEY WILL HAVE TWO LESS SUBSCRIBERS. TAKE IT TO THE BANK. What he said was sh1tty, don’t dare tell me a guy should lose his job for a word that is casually used by many young dumb people. No excuse cuz it is a filthy word. Go get the p*ssy grabber and then tell me how bad Maher is.
F’ him. What a chickenshit. He should have had the balls to refuse apologize for using an expression used by millions every day.
These crass entertainers (?) seem to feel all they have to do is post an apology and the deed is erased. Sadly, it is not – every time you see or hear them again, you are reminded of how trash talk is their product. I can’t stand Kathy Griffin – and she deserves every cancellation/firing she gets – but she does have a point – why is she, a woman, punished when male counterparts get a free pass. They should ALL pay the price. AND where is the FCC? Is it not their job to monitor those who have no control on their output of obscenities.
The FCC has no power over cable TV just broadcast. The man made a mistake, he apologized. We have a president that has mo led the disabled and said far worse demeaning people. We can’t have a double standard just because you politically believe one thing or another. This has nothing to do with being a liberal or conservative. This has everything to do with a comedian who made a bad choice. It happens to all of us at some point and we apologize and try and move on. Let’s not hold Maher to a higher standard just because he is a “liberal”.
Agreed. That’s why HBO needs to get rid of Maher.
The complaints HBO is facing from easily offended people who howl for blood all too reflexively are hollow. The only thing that should make HBO fire Maher is if subscriptions are canceled because of him. Of course, the Offended won’t invest themselves enough to do the canceling; they’ll only continue to howl.
If you are truly bothered by what Maher said, put your money where your mouth is and cancel. Anything short of that is just noise.
Fire Maher? We will drop HBO like a hot potato in a NY nanosecond. Promise. He apologized and I gotta believe the millions of times “rap artists” and comedians like Larry Wilmore might mitigate the Maher’s offensive use of the utterly offensive racial epithet. Maybe Oprah will stick up for him! Or Chapelle.
So now we know how he thinks when not on the air. He was tired and reverted to speaking like he does in private.
This racist rich white boy needs to go.
You can’t find this anywhere…it’s not on the liberal run news. I found it on the Drudge Report. They will not fire this arrogant, jerk punk. He will get away with it, because he is THEM. Kathy was not really that well established with the left in group.
Have we never heard this word errantly used in all of our lives? Have we never forgiven someone saying something very offensive? Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. I am waiting, Jesus!
F*** Bill Maher. Big-nosed bastard.
He apologized 2 hours after HBO issued a statement. Not sure he would have done that if he wasn’t pressured. Okay, he issued an apology. Time to move on.
Apologies from TV personalities and politicians are worthless.
Right. Because they are not human beings.
If Sean hannity said the exact same thing, there isn’t a single lberal that wouldn’t call for his firing. that’s not even up for debate
I don’t care. People were “racist” for disagreeing with Obama or just running against him, Trump is a “racist” for saying the same thing Bill Clinton said about the border, Black Lives Matter was funded by a bunch of old white dudes and self-righteously shuts down… well, everything, and campuses are afraid of their students who bully while claiming “victim” status. So who gives a crap if a liberal uses a word and gets attacked by other liberals. They created this circular firing squad. Let them have it.
Great. Thanks, Bill. I don’t consider your attempt at humor to be malicious in any way, and we can expect trashy junk coming from your show and it’s part of why people watch. I don’t watch your show because you’re a generally distasteful person and I don’t find your humor “funny”. You would do well now to just carry on and do not pull a Griffin and start crying “victim”. I think that’s what you’ll do.
He should not have apologized. Sasse said Maher could be a field worker and Maher said he was a house slave. The people who are now outraged are George Zimmerman’s fanboys.
Bill Maher has me so confused about my identity; am I a house [expletive deleted] or a field [expletive deleted}?
That’s TWO leftist ex-comedians in one week! Not yet tired of winning.
MAGA, baby.
LOL You’re delusional if you think you’ve won anything.
#LockHimUp
Yep, say or do something offensive (Griffin, Maher) and then apologize it away. Liberals are pathetic children with no standards except the double standards they assault the rest of society with on a regular basis.