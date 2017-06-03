Bill Maher Apologizes for Using N-Word on HBO’s ‘Real Time’

Bill Maher has issued an apology for using the N-word on Friday’s edition of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Maher said in a statement: “Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show. Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”

    1. Bill Bevin says:
      June 3, 2017 at 11:53 am

      It’s the Russians fault, it’s Bernie Sanders fault, it’s sleeps fault. #personalresponsibility

      Reply

