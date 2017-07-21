Bill Lawrence Unharmed After Plane Crash in NYC (Watch Footage)

TV producer Bill Lawrence was involved in a plane crash in New York City on Friday. The “Scrubs” and “Spin City” creator was left unharmed.

The accident occurred early this evening in Manhattan and caused the aircraft to land in the East River near E. 20th St., according to WABC. The local New York news outlet reports that the FDNY responded to the disabled seaplane, after its pontoon apparently broke. The plane originally took off from the East Hampton Airport around 2:35 p.m. ET.

Lawrence took to social media to detail the incident, posting numerous photos and even a video of the seaplane landing in the water.

On Twitter, the “Cougar Town” creator wrote that no one on the plane, including his daughter, was hurt. He tweeted, “Wild day. Daughter and all ok. First plane crash. Thanks NYC emergency folks.”

The veteran comedy TV writer, who was clearly left unharmed and made light of the scary situation on his social media accounts, posted a photo of the sea plane crashed in the water with the caption, “Going to go drink tequila continuously,” with the hashtag “#lucky.”

Lawrence is gearing up for his next TV project, Lucy Hale’s new CW series “Life Sentence,” on which he serves as an executive producer.

Just landing in the east river. No big deal. #Baller A post shared by Bill Lawrence (@vdoozer) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:19am PDT