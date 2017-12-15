Bill Lawrence Developing Space Travel Comedy at CBS

Bill Lawrence is blasting off with a new space comedy currently in development at CBS, Variety has learned.

Titled “Spaced Out,” the series is described as a multi-camera workplace ensemble set in the world of commercial space travel. Lawrence will write and executive produce with Jeff Ingold also executive producing. Lawrence and Ingold’s Doozer Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, where they are set up under an overall deal.

Lawrence is known for creating the medical comedy “Scrubs” and co-creating the political comedy “Spin City,” which aired for nine and six seasons respectively. He also co-created the series “Cougar Town,” and served as an executive producer on “Undateable,” and the upcoming CW series “Life Sentence.” He also developed the CBS series adaptation of “Rush Hour” that aired last season.

CBS also recently announced development of comedy projects including: an untitled single camera comedy from “Workaholics” star Blake Anderson and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s” David Hornsby; a multi-cam legal comedy produced by Dr. Phil and Jay McGraw; and a series adaptation of the Bill Murray film “Stripes.”