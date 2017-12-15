You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bill Lawrence Developing Space Travel Comedy at CBS

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bill Lawrence Plane Crash
CREDIT: Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Bill Lawrence is blasting off with a new space comedy currently in development at CBSVariety has learned.

Titled “Spaced Out,” the series is described as a multi-camera workplace ensemble set in the world of commercial space travel. Lawrence will write and executive produce with Jeff Ingold also executive producing. Lawrence and Ingold’s Doozer Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, where they are set up under an overall deal.

Lawrence is known for creating the medical comedy “Scrubs” and co-creating the political comedy “Spin City,” which aired for nine and six seasons respectively. He also co-created the series “Cougar Town,” and served as an executive producer on “Undateable,” and the upcoming CW series “Life Sentence.” He also developed the CBS series adaptation of “Rush Hour” that aired last season.

CBS also recently announced development of comedy projects including: an untitled single camera comedy from “Workaholics” star Blake Anderson and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s” David Hornsby; a multi-cam legal comedy produced by Dr. Phil and Jay McGraw; and a series adaptation of the Bill Murray film “Stripes.”

More TV

  • Love-Gillian-Jacobs-Paul-Rust

    Judd Apatow's 'Love' to End With Third Season on Netflix

    Bill Lawrence is blasting off with a new space comedy currently in development at CBS, Variety has learned. Titled “Spaced Out,” the series is described as a multi-camera workplace ensemble set in the world of commercial space travel. Lawrence will write and executive produce with Jeff Ingold also executive producing. Lawrence and Ingold’s Doozer Productions will […]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: The Best Ad Synchs of 2017, Featuring Peggy Lee, Sia, Cher, Lil Yachty and More

    Bill Lawrence is blasting off with a new space comedy currently in development at CBS, Variety has learned. Titled “Spaced Out,” the series is described as a multi-camera workplace ensemble set in the world of commercial space travel. Lawrence will write and executive produce with Jeff Ingold also executive producing. Lawrence and Ingold’s Doozer Productions will […]

  • Eric McCormack First Time in Variety

    'Will & Grace' Star Eric McCormack Looks Back on Early Stage Roles

    Bill Lawrence is blasting off with a new space comedy currently in development at CBS, Variety has learned. Titled “Spaced Out,” the series is described as a multi-camera workplace ensemble set in the world of commercial space travel. Lawrence will write and executive produce with Jeff Ingold also executive producing. Lawrence and Ingold’s Doozer Productions will […]

  • Mary McDonnell Major Crimes

    'Major Crimes' Team Reflects on Sharon's Evolution, Differentiating From 'The Closer'

    Bill Lawrence is blasting off with a new space comedy currently in development at CBS, Variety has learned. Titled “Spaced Out,” the series is described as a multi-camera workplace ensemble set in the world of commercial space travel. Lawrence will write and executive produce with Jeff Ingold also executive producing. Lawrence and Ingold’s Doozer Productions will […]

  • 'Game of Thrones,' 'Walking Dead' Among

    TV's Most Meaningful Deaths of 2017

    Bill Lawrence is blasting off with a new space comedy currently in development at CBS, Variety has learned. Titled “Spaced Out,” the series is described as a multi-camera workplace ensemble set in the world of commercial space travel. Lawrence will write and executive produce with Jeff Ingold also executive producing. Lawrence and Ingold’s Doozer Productions will […]

  • Outlander

    Apple Gives Straight-to-Series Order to Drama From 'Outlander' Showrunner

    Bill Lawrence is blasting off with a new space comedy currently in development at CBS, Variety has learned. Titled “Spaced Out,” the series is described as a multi-camera workplace ensemble set in the world of commercial space travel. Lawrence will write and executive produce with Jeff Ingold also executive producing. Lawrence and Ingold’s Doozer Productions will […]

  • Terry Crews WME

    Terry Crews Signs With UTA After WME Battle

    Bill Lawrence is blasting off with a new space comedy currently in development at CBS, Variety has learned. Titled “Spaced Out,” the series is described as a multi-camera workplace ensemble set in the world of commercial space travel. Lawrence will write and executive produce with Jeff Ingold also executive producing. Lawrence and Ingold’s Doozer Productions will […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad