Bill Cosby Calls Reports of Sexual Assault ‘Town Halls’ False ‘Propaganda’

Senior Media Writer @GeneMaddaus
Bill Cosby Trial
AP/REX/Shutterstock

Bill Cosby has ruled out holding a series of “town halls” to discuss sexual assault, an idea first floated by his publicists last week.

“The current propaganda that I am going to conduct a sexual assault tour is false,” Cosby said in a statement, issued by spokesman Andrew Wyatt. “Any further information about public plans will be given at the appropriate time.”

A Pennsylvania jury failed to reach a verdict earlier this month on charges that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004. The district attorney has announced he intends to retry the 79-year-old comedian.

Related

Bill Cosby charged sexual assault

Bill Cosby Will Never Be Exonerated in Hollywood (Column)

Cosby’s publicists took the outcome of the trial as a victory. Wyatt and a colleague, Ebonee Benson, went on WBRC, a local Fox affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama, to discuss Cosby’s plans for the future. They indicated that Cosby would share lessons on how to avoid being falsely accused of sexual misconduct.

“We’re now planning town halls and we’re going to be coming to this city sometime in July… to talk to young people because this is bigger than Bill Cosby,” Wyatt said. “This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today, and they need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing. And it also affects married men.”

However, it appears they got ahead of themselves. On Tuesday, Angela Agrusa, one of Cosby’s defense attorneys, said she “can’t imagine” that his legal team would allow him to discuss sexual assault while the charges remain pending.

“He doesn’t take lightly these criminal charges,” Agrusa said, according to the Associated Press. “He would never do anything that undermined the importance of this issue. I don’t see him speaking publicly like that.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad