History Greenlights Bill Clinton Impeachment Drama ‘The Breach’

History has ordered a six-episode scripted drama that will explore the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, the network announced Thursday.

The series will be based on the book “The Breach: Inside the Impeachment and Trial of William Jefferson Clinton” by Peter Baker. The series begins with the revelation that President Clinton was having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky and continues through the political combat that saw Hillary Clinton, Newt Gingrich, Prosecutor Ken Starr, Congressman Bob Livingston and many others dominating the national headlines.

The series will be executive produced and directed by R.J. Cutler and hails from FremantleMedia North America in association with A+E Studios. Barry Jossen is executive producer for A+E Studios. Cutler and David K. Israel wrote the series pilot. FremantleMedia International will serve as the global distributor for “The Breach: Inside the Impeachment of Bill Clinton.”

“Set at the dawn of the cable news wars and the social media revolution, ‘The Breach’ is a remarkable political story,” Cutler said. “It’s the origin tale of how our Government was broken and has never really healed. It’s also a thrilling tale of personal and professional ambition, of enormous hubris in the name of acquiring power, and of personal foibles, all of which nearly brought down a presidency.”

Cutler began his filmmaking career as producer of “The War Room,” the Academy Award-nominated documentary about President Clinton’s 1992 campaign for the White House. He won an Emmy for the 2000 documentary series “American High.”