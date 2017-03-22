USA’s anthology series “Unsolved: The Murders of Biggie and Tupac” is rounding out its cast.

Luke James will play Sean “Puffy” Combs, the founder of label Bad Boy Records. James, who most recently appeared in BET’s successful miniseries “The New Edition Story,” is a two-time Grammy nominee. He is repped byICM Partners and JME Management.

Aisha Hinds has been cast as Voletta Wallace, Smalls’ mom. Wallace talked to her son every day before his death and, ever since, has never stopped seeking justice. Hinds can currently be seen on WGN America’s “Underground” as Harriet Tubman, as well as Fox’s limited series “Shots Fired.” She is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency.

LeToya Luckett will play Sharitha Golden, the estranged wife of Death Row records CEO Suge Knight and seemingly one of the only people at the time not intimidated by him in 1997. Luckett has recurred on Fox’s “Rosewood” and HBO’s “Ballers,” and co-wrote classics “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “Say My Name” as an original member of Destiny’s Child; her third album is set for a 2017 release. She is represented by ICM Partners, Vincent Cirrincione Associates and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, LLP.

The trio joins the previously announced cast of Marcc Rose (playing Tupac Shakur), Wavyy Jonez (playing Christopher “Biggie Smalls” Wallace), Bokeem Woodbine, Josh Duhamel, and Jimmi Simpson.

“Unsolved” is based on the experiences of former LAPD Detective Greg Kading (Duhamel), who led multiple law-enforcement task forces investigating the murders. Kading consulted on the script and will serve as a co-executive producer on the pilot, which comes from Universal Cable Productions. Anthony Hemingway will direct and exec produce along with Mark Taylor and Kyle Long, who wrote the pilot.