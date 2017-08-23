Watch First Look Teasers for Nick Kroll’s Animated Netflix Comedy ‘Big Mouth’

Fear not, teenagers, because Nick Kroll is here to guide you through the awkward journey of puberty.

Netflix released a first look at its new raunchy animated comedy “Big Mouth,” from co-creators Kroll and Andrew Goldberg.

Comedian John Mulaney lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Kroll voices many, including best friend Nick. The two recently teamed up on Netflix for the two-man show, “Oh, Hello on Broadway.” Frequent Kroll collaborators including Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate, and Jessi Klein also lend their voices in the series.

All genders are treated equally in the glorious nightmare of puberty, and in the first new clip, Andrew is greeted by the hormone monster for an uncomfortable encounter during a sleepover at Nick’s. In the next teaser, the hormone monstress offers some sound advice on how to become a rebellious teen. “You oughta shoplift lipstick, oughta listen to Lana Del Rey on repeat while you cut up all your T-shirts, you oughta scream at your mother and laugh at her tears.”

Kroll, Goldberg, and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett are all creators and executive producers on the series.

“Big Mouth” will begin streaming on Netflix starting Sept. 29.

Meet the hormone monster:

Meet the hormone monstress: