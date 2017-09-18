‘Big Little Lies’ Caps Big Night With Emmy Limited Series Win

Big Little Lies” took the Primetime Emmy Award for best limited series Sunday night, the fifth win for the HBO series.

Executive producer Reese Witherspoon said it’s been “an incredible year for women in television and women getting to tell their own stories.”

Nicole Kidman, who won outstanding lead actress, also thanked “the people who embraced it, and the power of television.”

Starring Witherspoon, Kidman, Laura Dern, who won outstanding supporting actress, and Shailene Woodley, the HBO dramatic miniseries was a critical favorite, having premiered in February. Alexander Skarsgard won outstanding supporting actor, while Jean-Marc Vallée won outstanding director for a limited series.

In her review of the series for Variety, TV critic Sonia Saraiaya wrote, “Like the first season of “True Detective,” “Big Little Lies” is less about the whodunit than it is about the world. It is maddening to once again contemplate the ultra-rich — but in this case, it is also deeply satisfying. ‘Big Little Lies,’ based on the novel by Australian author Liane Moriarty, is a bonfire of the vanities for this faux-progressive, self-satisfied set. This means there is passive-aggressive yoga, shouting matches in parking lots, and poorly disguised alcohol dependency masquerading as just having a good time. But these shorthands for suburban send-ups have never felt more earned.”

“Big Little Lies” was also executive produced by Kidman, David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea, Per Saari, Vallée, Nathan Ross, and Gregg Fienberg. Vallée directed the limited series.

 

 

