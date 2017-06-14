David E. Kelley on ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2: ‘It’s Possible’

“Big Little Lies” writer and executive producer David E. Kelley addressed the calls for a second season of the HBO series during Variety‘s A Night in the Writers’ Room event on Tuesday.

“We never planned on it,” Kelley said. “It’s possible. There’s a lot of talk and thought being put into it now, but it was not something we planned on. It was conceived as a one-off. In fact, it was a given going into it that it would only be one year because of the acting ensemble we had: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Alex Skarsgård, Shailene Woodley. These are all people with big careers with a lot of projects lined up and they all had just one year deals.”

“We committed to this one thing as a complete picture,” he continued. “We didn’t have to conceive of future storylines and protect characters and make sure that they could be redeeming in any kind of perpetuity. We could be true to the story and true to the characters…The irony is the reason we assumed it would be a one-off, because of all this major talent, they’re at the forefront now of wanting that second season.”

While there are not currently any official plans for a second season, Witherspoon recently encouraged her fans to request that Liane Moriarty–who wrote the novel upon which the series was based–write more stories involving the “Big Little Lies” characters.

Along with Kelley, the Writers’ Room panel also included Kyle Bradstreet from “Mr. Robot,” David E. Kelley from “Big Little Lies,” Jonathan Nolan from “Westworld,” Jack Orman of “Shades of Blue,” and Graham Yost from “Sneaky Pete.”

Watch David E. Kelly’s response at Variety’s Night in the Writers Room: