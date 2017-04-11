The author of the novel on which HBO series “Big Little Lies” was based says that she is exploring her options for a potential followup that would serve as a basis for a second season.

“I have started to think about ways this could continue,” Liane Moriarty told The Sydney Morning Herald. “The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn’t write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we’ll see what happens.”

One potential storyline for a new season would involve Zoe Kravitz’s character, Bonnie. In the book, readers learn that Bonnie was the victim of abuse at the hands of her father, but the storyline was not included in detail in the television version.

“My original reaction was ‘What have they done? How have they left that out?'” Moriarty said. “But a lot of people have said that they could tell [what was Bonnie’s true story], there had been little hints and that you can take that away. It’s implied in her performances and some little lines. I think I might have preferred to have had it in there but I wouldn’t argue against it either. It also leaves open the possibility of season two.”

While there are not currently any official plans for a second season, series star Reese Witherspoon recently encouraged her fans to request that Moriarty write more stories involving the “Big Little Lies” characters. “A lot of people have obediently done as Reese suggested,” she said. “And 99 per cent are saying ‘Please do it,’ but there is a small percentage saying ‘No, don’t do it, it should end there.”‘

The series, which aired its finale on April 2, starred Witherspoon, Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley. Jean-Marc Vallée, who previously directed Witherspoon in the film “Wild,” directed all seven episodes. Witherspoon, Kidman, Vallée, David E. Kelley, Gregg Fienberg, Bruna Papandrea, Nathan Ross, and Per Saari served as executive producers.