Big Four Networks Set September Roadblock Special Focusing on Future of High School

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Ratings TV Placeholder
Shutterstock

The Entertainment Industry Foundation has partnered with the Big Four networks to present an hourlong live roadblock special examining the future of high school education.

Set for 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 8, “EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live” is billed as a look at “the past, present and future of the American high school system.”

The EIF said the special will present musical performances, comedy and documentary segments. “XQ” will be produced by Done + Dusted and directed by Hamish Hamilton. Charles King’s Macro, Anonymous Content and Wise Entertainment are also partners in the special.

The EIF announcement gave no details regarding talent for the special. The goal is to engage viewers in an effort to reform efforts pushed by the XQ Super School project educational reform effort.

“High schools must be rethought and reshaped so every student can succeed in college, career and life,” the EIF announcement said. “XQ seeks to bring Americans together to create new school models reflecting the needs and experiences of the students they serve.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad