Big Four Networks Set September Roadblock Special Focusing on Future of High School

The Entertainment Industry Foundation has partnered with the Big Four networks to present an hourlong live roadblock special examining the future of high school education.

Set for 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 8, “EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live” is billed as a look at “the past, present and future of the American high school system.”

The EIF said the special will present musical performances, comedy and documentary segments. “XQ” will be produced by Done + Dusted and directed by Hamish Hamilton. Charles King’s Macro, Anonymous Content and Wise Entertainment are also partners in the special.

The EIF announcement gave no details regarding talent for the special. The goal is to engage viewers in an effort to reform efforts pushed by the XQ Super School project educational reform effort.

“High schools must be rethought and reshaped so every student can succeed in college, career and life,” the EIF announcement said. “XQ seeks to bring Americans together to create new school models reflecting the needs and experiences of the students they serve.”