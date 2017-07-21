TV Rating: ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Zoo’ Hold Steady for CBS Thursday Win

New episodes of “Big Brother” and “Zoo” helped carry CBS to a win in the Thursday overnight ratings, according to Nielsen data.

Airing at 9 p.m., “Big Brother” averaged a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.9 million viewers. At 10, “Zoo” averaged a 0.6 and 2.9 million viewers, with both shows holding steady from their airings last week.

On NBC, “Hollywood Game Night” (0.9, 2.9 million) suffered a drop in total viewers but was even in the demo. “The Wall” (1.1, 5 million) was also down in total viewers. “The Night Shift” (0.7, 4.2 million) was even at 10.

On ABC, “Boy Band” (0.5, 2.3 million) hit a new low in total viewers. “Battle of the Network Stars” (0.7, 2.5 million) was even, while “The Gong Show” (0.6, 2.7 million) took a hit in the key demo.

Fox’s “Beat Shazam” (0.8, 2.8 million) was down in the demo, while “Love Connection” (0.7, 2.3 million) improved in that measure.

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.4, 1.8 million) was even on The CW, as was “Hooten and the Lady” (0.2, 1 million).

CBS topped the night with a 1.2 and 4.8 million viewers. NBC was second with a 0.9 and 4.4 million. Fox was third with a 0.8 and 2.6 million. ABC was fourth with a 0.6 and 2.5 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.4 million.