TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Tops Repeat-Heavy Sunday

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
Season 19 of Big Brother. Top
Cliff Lipson

The Sunday premiere of “Big Brother” on CBS was the top-rated program on the night, which was heavily dominated by repeats thanks to the holiday weekend.

Airing at 8 p.m, “Big Brother” averaged a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.2 million viewers, easily making it the top-rated show of the night and the top-rated and most-watched show in its timeslot.

CBS aired only repeats for the rest of primetime.

ABC and NBC aired only repeats.

Fox aired repeats with the exception of “American Grit” (0.4, 1.1 million) at 9, which was even with last week’s episode.

ABC and CBS tied for first in the demo with a 0.7 rating, but CBS was ahead in total viewers with 4.4 million while ABC was second in total viewers with 3.9 million. NBC was third overall with a 0.5 and 2.8 million viewers. Fox finished fourth with a 0.4 and 1 million viewers.

