TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Season 19 Premiere Is Series’ Lowest-Rated, Still Tops Wednesday

“Big Brother” Season 19 premiered on CBS on Wednesday night, returning down from the Season 18 premiere last summer for the show’s lowest-rated premiere to date, but still making it the highest-rated show of the night.

Airing from 8 p.m.-10 p.m., the season premiere averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.9 million viewers. The Season 18 opener, by comparison, drew a 1.9 rating and 6.2 million viewers last June, meaning this year opened down approximately 11% in the key demo and 5% in total viewers.

On NBC, “Little Big Shots: Forever Young” (0.9, 6.5 million) was down in both measures from last week’s premiere. A new episode of “The Carmichael Show” (0.7, 3.5 million) also dipped in both measures.

“MasterChef” (1.0, 3.5 million) held steady on Fox, while “The F Word” (0.6, 2.1 million) dipped in the demo.

ABC aired mostly repeats, with the exception of “To Tell the Truth” (0.6, 3.2 million) at 10.

The CW aired only repeats.

CBS won the night with a 1.4 rating and 5.1 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 0.8 but third in total viewers with 2.8 million. NBC and ABC tied for third in the demo with a 0.6. NBC was second in total viewers, however, with 3.9 million. ABC was fourth with 2.7 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 757,000 viewers.