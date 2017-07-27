TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Dips in Demo, Still Easily Tops Wednesday

Big Brother’s” Wednesday installment dipped slightly in the key demo this week, but was still the most-watched and highest-rated show of the night, according to Nielsen data.

Airing at 8 p.m., the CBS reality series averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49–down approximately 10% from last week–and 6.3 million viewers.

At 9 on CBS, “Salvation” (0.6, 3.8 million) was down in both measures in its third week.

On NBC, “Little Big Shots: Forever Young” (0.8, 5.7 million) was even, as was “The Carmichael Show” (0.7, 3.3 million).

“MasterChef” (1.0,  3.5 million) was even on Fox, while “The F Word” (0.6, 2 million) was down in the demo.

ABC and The CW aired only repeats.

CBS won the night with a 0.9 and 4.5 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 0.8 but third in total viewers with 2.7 million. NBC and ABC tied for third in the demo with a 0.6 each, but NBC was second in total viewers with 3.8 million. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2.6 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 690,000.

