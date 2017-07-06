TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Little Big Shots: Forever Young’ Top Night

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
Competing in the Veto Competition "Fin
Sonja Flemming

Big Brother” and “Little Big Shots: Forever Young” were the top-rated and most-watched shows respectively on Wednesday night, according to Nielsen data.

“Big Brother” averaged a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers on CBS, staying even with last week’s Wednesday airing. On NBC, “Little Big Shots: Forever Young” drew a 1.0 rating and 6.6 million viewers, improving slightly in the demo compared to last week. Both shows aired at 8 p.m.

CBS aired only repeats for the rest of the night.

NBC aired a new episode of “The Carmichael Show” (0.7, 3.5 million) at 9.

ABC aired mostly repeats except for a new episode of  “To Tell the Truth” (0.6, 3.1 million) at 10.

Fox and The CW aired only repeats.

CBS won the night overall with a 1.0 rating and 4.7 million viewers. NBC and Fox tied for second in the demo with a 0.7. NBC was second in total viewers with 3.8 million. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 2.1 million. ABC was fourth in the demo with a 0.6 but third in total viewers with 3 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 683,000 viewers.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad