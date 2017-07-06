TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Little Big Shots: Forever Young’ Top Night

“Big Brother” and “Little Big Shots: Forever Young” were the top-rated and most-watched shows respectively on Wednesday night, according to Nielsen data.

“Big Brother” averaged a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers on CBS, staying even with last week’s Wednesday airing. On NBC, “Little Big Shots: Forever Young” drew a 1.0 rating and 6.6 million viewers, improving slightly in the demo compared to last week. Both shows aired at 8 p.m.

CBS aired only repeats for the rest of the night.

NBC aired a new episode of “The Carmichael Show” (0.7, 3.5 million) at 9.

ABC aired mostly repeats except for a new episode of “To Tell the Truth” (0.6, 3.1 million) at 10.

Fox and The CW aired only repeats.

CBS won the night overall with a 1.0 rating and 4.7 million viewers. NBC and Fox tied for second in the demo with a 0.7. NBC was second in total viewers with 3.8 million. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 2.1 million. ABC was fourth in the demo with a 0.6 but third in total viewers with 3 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 683,000 viewers.