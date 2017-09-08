CBS Plans Celebrity Edition of ‘Big Brother’ for Winter

Managing Editor: Television @Variety_Cynthia
Big Brother Ratings CBS
Courtesy of CBS

CBS is extending the “Big Brother” franchise into the regular September-May season with plans for its first celebrity edition of the show set to air this winter.

The move marks the first time the housebound reality-competition series has aired outside of the summer months since 2008, when CBS fired up a special edition of the show to help fill the primetime void during the 100-day writers strike.

The cast for the show has yet to be announced. Julie Chen will be back in her regular role as host. The CBS-owned cabler Pop TV will again carry the live companion show “Big Brother After Dark,” offering an unfiltered feed of the goings-on in the house during the late-night hours.

“ ‘Big Brother’ has been dominating pop culture throughout its 19 seasons, and it is exciting to grow the franchise with the first-ever celebrity edition in the U.S.,” said longtime “Big Brother” executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan.

“Big Brother” has been a summer staple for CBS since 2000, with episodes airing three times a week. This summer the show’s 19th season has to date averaged a solid 7.5 million viewers, ranking as top five summer series in adults 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54.

“Big Brother” hails from Endemol Shine North America.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad