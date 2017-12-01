TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Posts Series Low in Key Demo

“The Big Bang Theory” is currently at a series low in the key demo, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 8 p.m. on CBS, “Big Bang Theory” averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 13.6 million viewers. It was nevertheless the top-rated and most-watched show of the night.

The rest of CBS’ Thursday lineup also saw dips from the Thanksgiving-assisted episodes that aired last week. “Young Sheldon” (2.1, 12.1 million), “Mom” (1.4, 8.7 million), “Life in Pieces” (1.1, 6.6 million), and “SWAT” (1.0, 6.6 million) were all down in the demo, though the final three shows were up in total viewers.

On NBC, “Thursday Night Football” drew a 10.7 rating in metered market households, making it the highest-rated Thursday night game in nearly two months. It is also currently averaging a 3.3 and 11.6 million in the overnight ratings, but those are subject to adjustment later today.

On ABC, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” drew a 1.6 and 6.5 million viewers. At 9, “Disney’s Magical Holiday Celebration” drew a 1.2 and 5 million viewers.

On Fox, “Gotham” (0.8, 2.6 million) and “The Orville” (0.9, 3.6 million) were approximately even.

For The CW, “Supernatural” (0.5, 1.7 million) was up in both measures, while “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.3, 1.2 million) was down in both.

NBC won the night with a 3.1 and 10.9 million viewers. CBS was second with a 1.5 and 9 million. ABC was third with a 1.3 and 5.5 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.9 and 3.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.4 million viewers.