TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Season 10 Finale Rises on Thursday Night

The “Big Bang Theory” Season 10 finale rose in the overnight ratings for Thursday, with the cliffhanger episode of the megahit CBS sitcom ranking as the top-rated show of the night in all key measures.

“Big Bang” drew a 2.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.6 million total viewers, airing at 8 p,m. That is up slightly in both measures from last week’s episode, which drew a 2.5 and 12.4 million viewers. The series was recently renewed for two additional seasons.

Later on CBS, the season finale of “Mom” (1.5, 8.2 million) was even with last week’s episode, as was the season finale of “Life in Pieces” (1.1, 6 million) and a new episode of “The Amazing Race” (0.9, 4.1 million).

On ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” (1.8, 6.9 million) was even, as was “Scandal” (1.4, 5.2 million). The series finale of “The Catch” (0.6, 3 million) closed out even with last week.

A new episode of “Chicago Med” (1.2, 6.8 million) was even on NBC, as was “The Blacklist” (0.9, 5 million).

The only original program Fox aired for the night was “MasterChef Junior” (0.8, 2.8 million), which was even.

On The CW, “Supernatural” (0.5, 1.4 million) was even, while the season finale of “Riverdale” (0.4, 950,000) ticked up in the demo.

CBS was number one in both key measures for the night, averaging a 1.5 and 7.5 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.3 and 5 million. NBC was third with a 0.8 and 4.8 million. Fox finished fourth with a 0.6 and 2.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.2 million.

