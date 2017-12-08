TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Rebounds From Series Low

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
"The Confidence Erosion" -- Pictured: Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). Sheldon and Amy try to eliminate stress from wedding planning by applying math to the process. Also, Koothrappali "breaks up" with Wolowitz after realizing his best friend is actually hurting his confidence, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, Dec. 7 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ÃÂ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Monty Brinton

The Big Bang Theory” ticked up in the key demo this week, bouncing back from the series low the hit CBS sitcom posted last week according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 8 p.m., “Big Bang Theory” drew a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.3 million viewers. That is up approximately 12 percent from the 2.5 it drew last week. It was also the top-rated and most-watched scripted show of the night.

After “Big Bang,” “Young Sheldon” (2.2, 12.5 million), “Mom” (1.4, 8.8 million), and “Life in Pieces” (1.1, 6.5 million) were even. “SWAT” (0.9, 6.2 million) was down slightly in the demo.

On NBC, “Thursday Night Football” drew a 10.2 rating in the metered market households, approximately even with last week. The game is also currently averaging a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.5 million viewers, though those numbers are subject to adjustment later today.

On ABC, “Shrek the Halls” drew a 1.0 and 4.5 million viewers. “Toy Story That Time Forgot” drew a 0.9 and 3.6 million. The Season 3 premiere of “The Great American Baking Show” (0.8, 3.8 million) was down double digits in both measures compared to last season’s premiere.

On Fox, “Gotham” (0.8, 2.6 million) and the season finale of “The Orville” (0.9, 3.5 million) were even.

On The CW, “Supernatural” (0.5, 1.7 million) dipped in the demo. “Arrow” (0.4, 1.3 million) took a massive hit in both measures, though that was not unexpected given the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover event last week.

NBC won the night with a 2.7 and 10 million viewers. CBS was second with a 1.6 and 9.1 million. ABC was third with a 0.9 and 3.9 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.8 and 3.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.5 million.

More TV

  • "The Confidence Erosion" -- Pictured: Sheldon

    TV Ratings: 'Big Bang Theory' Rebounds From Series Low

    “The Big Bang Theory” ticked up in the key demo this week, bouncing back from the series low the hit CBS sitcom posted last week according to Nielsen overnight data. Airing at 8 p.m., “Big Bang Theory” drew a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.3 million viewers. That is up approximately 12 percent from […]

  • Roland Martin is seen at the

    TV One Suspends Morning-News Show 'NewsOne Now'

    “The Big Bang Theory” ticked up in the key demo this week, bouncing back from the series low the hit CBS sitcom posted last week according to Nielsen overnight data. Airing at 8 p.m., “Big Bang Theory” drew a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.3 million viewers. That is up approximately 12 percent from […]

  • Super Bowl Commercials: M&Ms Are Sweet

    M&Ms Are Sweet (Again) on the Super Bowl

    “The Big Bang Theory” ticked up in the key demo this week, bouncing back from the series low the hit CBS sitcom posted last week according to Nielsen overnight data. Airing at 8 p.m., “Big Bang Theory” drew a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.3 million viewers. That is up approximately 12 percent from […]

  • NBCUniversal Taps Gareth Neame as Executive

    NBCUniversal Taps Gareth Neame as Executive Chairman of Carnival Films

    “The Big Bang Theory” ticked up in the key demo this week, bouncing back from the series low the hit CBS sitcom posted last week according to Nielsen overnight data. Airing at 8 p.m., “Big Bang Theory” drew a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.3 million viewers. That is up approximately 12 percent from […]

  • Supernatural Wayward Sisters

    'Supernatural' EPs Preview Backdoor Spinoff 'Wayward Sisters'

    “The Big Bang Theory” ticked up in the key demo this week, bouncing back from the series low the hit CBS sitcom posted last week according to Nielsen overnight data. Airing at 8 p.m., “Big Bang Theory” drew a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.3 million viewers. That is up approximately 12 percent from […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad