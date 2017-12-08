TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Rebounds From Series Low

“The Big Bang Theory” ticked up in the key demo this week, bouncing back from the series low the hit CBS sitcom posted last week according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 8 p.m., “Big Bang Theory” drew a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.3 million viewers. That is up approximately 12 percent from the 2.5 it drew last week. It was also the top-rated and most-watched scripted show of the night.

After “Big Bang,” “Young Sheldon” (2.2, 12.5 million), “Mom” (1.4, 8.8 million), and “Life in Pieces” (1.1, 6.5 million) were even. “SWAT” (0.9, 6.2 million) was down slightly in the demo.

On NBC, “Thursday Night Football” drew a 10.2 rating in the metered market households, approximately even with last week. The game is also currently averaging a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.5 million viewers, though those numbers are subject to adjustment later today.

On ABC, “Shrek the Halls” drew a 1.0 and 4.5 million viewers. “Toy Story That Time Forgot” drew a 0.9 and 3.6 million. The Season 3 premiere of “The Great American Baking Show” (0.8, 3.8 million) was down double digits in both measures compared to last season’s premiere.

On Fox, “Gotham” (0.8, 2.6 million) and the season finale of “The Orville” (0.9, 3.5 million) were even.

On The CW, “Supernatural” (0.5, 1.7 million) dipped in the demo. “Arrow” (0.4, 1.3 million) took a massive hit in both measures, though that was not unexpected given the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover event last week.

NBC won the night with a 2.7 and 10 million viewers. CBS was second with a 1.6 and 9.1 million. ABC was third with a 0.9 and 3.9 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.8 and 3.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.5 million.