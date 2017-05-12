‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki’s ‘By the Book’ Lands Series Order at CBS

“By the Book,” from executive producer and “The Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki, has been ordered to series at CBS.

The multi-camera comedy follows a modern-day man who, at a crossroads in his life, decides to live according to the Bible. The show is based on the bestselling book by A.J. Jacobs, “The Year of Living Biblically,” and is produced by Alcide Bava Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Writer Patrick Walsh serves as executive producer with Galecki, Andrew Haas, Spencer Medof, and director Andy Ackerman. The pilot was shot under the title “Living Biblically”

Jay R. Ferguson, Lindsey Kraft, Ian Gomez, David Krumholtz, Tony Rock, and Camryn Manheim star.

“By the Book” brings to seven the number of new series ordered Friday by CBS for the 2017-18 season. The network also picked up comedies “9JKL” and “Me, Myself & I,” as well as dramas “Instinct,” “Wisdom of the Crowd,” “Seal Team,” and “S.W.A.T.”