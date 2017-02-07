CBS has added another comedy pilot to its pickups on Tuesday. “Living Biblically” has officially been ordered to production at the Eye, Variety has learned.

The half-hour multicam will center on a young man who comes to a crossroads in his life and decides to live according to the Bible — i.e. no shellfish, no cotton-poly blends (fabric mixing). Based on the bestselling book by A.J. Jacobs, “2 Broke Girls” scribe Patrick Walsh wrote the pilot and will serve as executive producer. “The Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki will also exec produce, alongside Spencer Medof and Andrew Haas.

The project is being produced by Alcide Bava Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

This is CBS’ second pilot pickup of the day. Earlier, the network ordered “Distefano” from comedian Chris Distefano and “How I Met Your Mother” creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas; the two are also behind the redeveloped “Real Life” at the network with writer Hilary Winston. On the comedy side, CBS has also picked up “9J, 9K, 9L,” starring Mark Feuerstein and David Walton, and “Me, Myself and I” from Dan Kopelman and Aaron Kaplan.