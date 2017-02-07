CBS has added another comedy pilot to its pickups on Tuesday. “Living Biblically” has officially been ordered to production at the Eye, Variety has learned.
The half-hour multicam will center on a young man who comes to a crossroads in his life and decides to live according to the Bible — i.e. no shellfish, no cotton-poly blends (fabric mixing). Based on the bestselling book by A.J. Jacobs, “2 Broke Girls” scribe Patrick Walsh wrote the pilot and will serve as executive producer. “The Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki will also exec produce, alongside Spencer Medof and Andrew Haas.
The project is being produced by Alcide Bava Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.
This is CBS’ second pilot pickup of the day. Earlier, the network ordered “Distefano” from comedian Chris Distefano and “How I Met Your Mother” creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas; the two are also behind the redeveloped “Real Life” at the network with writer Hilary Winston. On the comedy side, CBS has also picked up “9J, 9K, 9L,” starring Mark Feuerstein and David Walton, and “Me, Myself and I” from Dan Kopelman and Aaron Kaplan.
On the drama side, CBS has ordered pilots for a Mexican-American family cop drama from the creator of “Bull;” a Navy SEAL project; “Killer Instinct,” starring Alan Cumming; “Perfect Citizen” from “The Good Wife” alum Craig Turk; “The Get,” which is about internet journalists; and NASA series “Mission Control.”
No shellfish or cotton blends? It’s flawed already. Those were the Old Testament commands to the ancient Hebrews. It’s the NEW TESTAMENT Christians live by, idiots, which CLEARLY STATES all fabrics and foods are good. Good grief, what a friggin’ disaster already. This will NEVER see the light o day.