‘Big Bang Theory’ Stars Talk Sheldon-Amy Finale Proposal at Comic-Con

The season 10 finale of “The Big Bang Theory” provided an emotional moment for the cast and crew.

In a panel Friday at Comic-Con in San Diego, star Kaley Cuoco described the mood on set of the multi-camera comedy when it came time to shoot the episode’s final scene — in which Jim Parsons’ Sheldon Cooper proposed to Mayim Bialik’s Amy. Cuoco said that the entire cast and crew had gathered behind camera to witness the scene.

“I started crying,” Cuoco said.

“We were all crying,” added co-star Kunal Nayyar.

“I came as close to crying as is possible for me,” added fellow co-star Johnny Galecki.

The proposal was the culmination of a long arc for Sheldon and Amy — one that had been slowly building since Bialik joined the cast in 2010.

“To see that be the pinnacle of this season was really cool,” Cuoco said. “We’ve all come such a long way.”

The cast and producers also reminisced about their favorite guest stars. Showrunner Steve Molaro recalled the late Adam West guest starring.

“He had a line in the script where he told Leonard and Koothrappali, ‘Don’t ring my doorbell or my poodles will go crazy,'” Molaro said. West asked if his character could have a tougher dog, “like a Rottweiler.” When Molaro explained that a poodle was funnier, West said, “Well, I have poodles in real life, so I guess it’s fine.”

Executive producer Steve Holland recalled James Earl Jones and Carrie Fisher being on set together for an episode — the first time that the “Star Wars” stars had ever met. “She came out and she said ‘Dad!’ and then they hugged,” Holland said.

In March, CBS gave a two season renewal to “The Big Bang Theory” after studio Warner Bros. Television secured new deals with five of the seven core actors — Jim Parsons, Galecki, Cuoco, Nayyar and Simon Helberg. Fellow stars Bialik and Melissa Rauch finalized new deals a month later.

Bialik and Rauch’s new deals earn them 500,000 per episode for 48 episodes. The five original actors each took a $100,000-per-episode pay cut from the $1 million that each had been earning in order to free up additional money for Bialik and Rauch’s raises.

The upcoming 11th and 12th seasons of the Chuck Lorre-executive produced are expected to be the last.