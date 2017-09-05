Bianna Golodryga Joins CBS News as Correspondent

Bianna Golodryga, a veteran of Yahoo News and ABC News who has in recent months been making appearances on multiple news outlets, has joined CBS News as a New York-based correspondent.

She began reporting for CBS News from Houston, where she is covering the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. She grew up in Houston.

In a somewhat unorthodox move, Golodryga will also serve as a contributor to CNN. She has been seen in recent months appearing on MSNBC’s “11th Hour with Brian Williams,” and in the past has served as a contributor to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and The Huffington Post.

She most recently led coverage of major financial and news stories for Yahoo News, which she joined in July of 2014. Between 2007 and 2014, she was the weekend co-anchor for ABC’s “Good Morning America” as well as a business correspondent for ABC News. She began her career in television as a bureau producer at CNBC in 2001. Golodryga earned a bachelor’s degree in Russian, Eastern European & Eurasian studies and a minor in economics from the University of Texas at Austin. She is fluent in Russian.