Beyonce’s visual album “Lemonade” and Donald Glover’s freshman FX series “Atlanta” were among the finalists for the 76th Annual Peabody Awards, the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors announced Wednesday.

Other notable finalists this year include the first season of the Marvel-Netflix series “Luke Cage,” which stars Mike Colter as a man with superhuman strength and impenetrable skin, and Ava DuVernay’s Oscar-nominated documentary “13th,” which explores racial issues within the U.S. prison system.

The full list of finalists below represents the 60 finalists that represent the most compelling and empowering stories released in electronic media during 2016. Over the next several weeks, the awards organizers will winnow that list down to 30 winning programs. Peabody Award winners and finalists will be celebrated at a gala event on May 20 in New York. The event will be taped for a television special to air on both PBS and Fusion networks on June 2 at 9 p.m/8c. Rashida Jones, a previous Peabody winner for “Parks and Recreation” and current star of “Angie Tribeca,” will serve as host.

Read the full list of finalist below.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING

“Ask the Storybots” JibJab Bros. Studios (Netflix)

“Tumble Leaf” Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment (Amazon)

DOCUMENTARY

“A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness” HBO Documentary Films and SOC Films (HBO)

“Audrie & Daisy” AfterImage Public Media in association with Actual Films (Netflix)

“Chasing Heroin” FRONTLINE (PBS/WGBH)

“Confronting ISIS” FRONTLINE (PBS/WGBH)

“Exodus” FRONTLINE (PBS/WGBH)

“4.1 Miles” The New York Times Op-Docs (NYTimes.com)

“Great Performances: Hamilton’s America”

A RadicalMedia Production in association with THIRTEENTH PRODUCTIONS LLC for WNET (PBS)

“Hip-Hop Evolution” Banger Films (Netflix, HBO Canada)

“Independent Lens: The Armor of Light” Purple Mickey Productions, in association with Fork Films (PBS)

“Independent Lens: The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution”

Firelight Films, Inc. and the Independent Television Service (ITVS) (PBS)

“Independent Lens: Trapped”

Trilogy Films LLC Bigmouth Productions, Cedar Creek Productions and the Independent Television Service (ITVS) (PBS)

“Islamic State’s Most Wanted” BBC World Service (BBC News Online)

“Last Chance U”

A Netflix production in association with Conde Nast Entertainment, Endgame Entertainment and One Potato Productions (Netflix)

“Marathon: The Patriots Day Bombing”

HBO Documentary Films and Break Thru Films in association with The Boston Globe (HBO)

“MAVIS!” Film First and HBO Documentary Films (HBO)

“O.J.: Made in America” ESPN Films and Laylow Films (ESPN)

“POV: Hooligan Sparrow” POV | American Documentary (PBS)

“POV: The Look of Silence” POV | American Documentary (PBS)

“POV: The Return” POV | American Documentary (PBS)

“POV: What Tomorrow Brings” POV | American Documentary (PBS)

“Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four”

Deborah S. Esquenazi Productions, LLC (Investigation Discovery)

“The Forger” The New York Times (Video)

“The Secret Life of Muslims”

Seftel Productions (Vox, The USA Today Network, PRI’s The World, CBS Sunday Morning)

“13th” Forward Movement LLC and Kandoo Films (Netflix)

“Zero Days”

Magnolia Pictures and Participant Media, in association with Showtime Documentary Films, Global Produce/Jigsaw Productions (Showtime)

ENTERTAINMENT

“American Crime” ABC Studios (ABC)

“Atlanta” FX Productions (FX Networks)

“Better Things” FX Productions (FX Networks)

“Cleverman”

Goalpost Pictures and Pukeko Pictures for ABC-TV Australia in co-production with SundanceTV and Red Arrow International, with the assistance of Screen Australia, Screen NSW and The New Zealand Screen Production Grant (SundanceTV)

“Happy Valley” BBC One (BBC One, Netflix)

“Horace and Pete” Pig Newton, Inc. (louisck.net)

“Lemonade” HBO Entertainment in association with Parkwood Entertainment (HBO)

“Marvel’s Luke Cage” Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix (Netflix)

“National Treasure” The Forge (Channel 4)

“Stranger Things” 21 Laps for Netflix (Netflix)

“This Is Us” Rhode Island Ave. Productions, Zaftig Films, 20th Century Fox Television (NBC)

“The Night Of” HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites (HBO)

“VEEP” HBO Entertainment (HBO)

NEWS

“Arrested at School: Criminalizing Classroom Misbehavior” KNTV Bay Area (NBC)

“Battle for Mosul” (CNN)

“Big Buses, Bigger Problems: Investigating DCS” KXAS-TV Dallas-Fort Worth (NBC)

“CBS News 60 Minutes: The White Helmets” (CBS)

“Charity Caught on Camera” WTHR-TV Indianapolis (NBC)

“Dangerous Exposure” WTHR-TV Indianapolis (NBC)

“Heart of an Epidemic, West Virginia’s Opioid Addiction”

The CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley (CBS)

“ISIS in Iraq and Syria” (CNN)

“Student Debt” HBO, VICE, Bill Maher (HBO)

“Undercover in Syria” (CNN)

PUBLIC SERVICE

“#MoreThanMean-Women in Sports ‘Face’ Harassment”

Just Not Sports & One Tree Forest Films (YouTube/Twitter/Facebook)

“100 Women” BBC World Service (BBC World Network)

RADIO/PODCAST

“A Life Sentence: Victims, Offenders, Justice, and My Mother” Transom.org

“Homecoming” Gimlet Media

“How to Be a Girl” Marlo Mack, in partnership with KUOW Seattle

“In The Dark” APM Reports

“The Heart: Silent Evidence Series” The Heart

“This American Life: Anatomy of Doubt”

This American Life, PBC in collaboration with The Marshall Project and ProPublica (Multiple stations/platforms)

“The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel” (Panoply)

“Unprisoned” WWNO and AIR

“Wells Fargo Hurts Whistleblowers” (NPR)

WEB

“Hell and High Water” ProPublica and The Texas Tribune