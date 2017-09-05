Beyonce, George Clooney to Lead Sept. 12 Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon

Beyonce, George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Oprah Winfrey are among the stars lined up to appear in a one-hour telethon set for Sept. 12 that will raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief.

“Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief” will air live at 8 p.m. ET across ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and multiple other networks in a roadblock fashion. Country superstar George Strait will appear on the telecast in concert from San Antonio, Texas.

Proceeds from the event will be distributed to a range of charities aiding recovery efforts in Houston, which was ravaged last week by the storm and widespread flooding left in Harvey’s wake. The organizations include the United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Feeding Texas and the Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

More to come