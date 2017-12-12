TV Ratings: ‘Better Late Than Never’ Season 2 Debuts Down Double Digits

“Better Late Than Never” made its Season 2 debut on NBC down significantly in both key measures, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 10 p.m in a special preview, the travelogue series averaged a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers. That is down approximately 31 percent in the key demo and 24 percent in total viewers from the Season 1 premiere. Nevertheless, it won its timeslot in the key demo and is NBC’s most-watched show in the timeslot since September. Season 2 will resume in January.

Earlier on NBC, “The Voice” (1.9,10.4 million) was mostly steady and was the top-rated and most-watched show of the night.

On ABC, “The Great Christmas Light Fight” (1.2, 5.2 million) rose in the demo. The special “The Bachelor: Countdown to Arie” drew a 0.8 and 3.4 million.

On CBS, “Kevin Can Wait” (1.1, 6.3 million) was down slightly in the demo. “Man with a Plan” (1.0, 5.7 million) dipped in total viewers. “Superior Donuts” (0.9, 5.2 million) was even, while “9JKL” (0.7, 4.3 million) was down in the demo. “Scorpion” (0.9, 5.9 million) was even.

On Fox, “Lucifer” (0.8, 3.4 million) was down in the demo while “The Gifted” (0.8, 2.8 million) was even.

For The CW, a new episode of “Valor” (0.2, 0.77 million) was down in total viewers.

NBC won the night with a 1.6 and 8.8 million viewers. ABC was second in the demo with a 1.1 but third in total viewers with 4.6 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.9 but second in viewers with 5.6 million. Fox was fourth overall with a 0.8 ad 3.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 915,000 viewers.