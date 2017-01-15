AMC has officially set the return of Jimmy McGill: “Better Call Saul” Season 3 will premiere Monday, Apr. 10 at 10/9c.

The date announcement comes shortly after releasing a promo touting the appearance of Gus Fring on “Better Call Saul,” confirming that Season 3 will bring Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into the drug lord’s orbit. The new season will pit Jimmy’s older brother Chuck against Jimmy and Kim’s (Rhea Seahorn) fledgling law firm, pushing Jimmy ever closer to his eventual transformation into Saul Goodman.

Season 2 of martial arts drama “Into the Badlands” will premiere on Sunday, Mar. 19 at 10/9c. The new season will open with Sunny (Daniel Wu) and M.K. (Aramis Knight) separated and imprisoned, far apart. M.K. is struggling to control his powers, and Sunny is determined to fight his was back into the Badlands to find his family.

New series “The Son” will have a two-hour premiere on Saturday, Apr. 8, airing concurrently on both AMC and AMC Networks sibling SundanceTV. “The Son” is a 10-episode drama that follows the 150-year history of a single family, the McCulloughs, flashing back from patriarch Eli’s youth to his granddaughter’s insistence on being more than just a wife and mother. Pierce Brosnan, Henry Garrett, Sydney Lucas, Carlos Bardem, Zahn McClarnon, and Jacob Lofland star in the production from AMC Studios and Sonar Entertainment.