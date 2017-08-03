Bob Odenkirk Wants to Help You Win an Emmy in ‘Better Call Saul’ Campaign

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin

“Struggling to make it in today’s Emmy race?” Saul Goodman asks in a “Better Call Saul” For Your Consideration ad.

Well, if you thought television advertising was too expensive, worry not, because Goodman (portrayed by Bob Odenkirk) is here to assure you otherwise. In fact, he claims, you can’t afford not to be on TV.

Goodman’s simple commercial, a nod to his character’s side business of shooting commercials for local businesses, ensures his customers that he’s the go-to guy to produce all Emmy FYC ads at an affordable price.

Related

Vince GIllian Peter Gould Remote Controlled Podcast

Remote Controlled: ‘Better Call Saul’ EPs on Making ‘Big’ Moves, ‘Breaking Bad’ Crossovers, and Gene’s Future

“Better watch out for autograph hounds and paparazzi,” Goodman warns of the inevitable success following the use of his services.

Through his fictitious company, Saul Goodman Productions, he promises his promptly made videos will deliver results — and customers will walk away from the Emmys with a statuette.

“You’re an actor,” he asserts. “So act now.”

“Better Call Saul” scored nine Emmy nominations, including outstanding drama series, outstanding supporting actor for Jonathan Banks, and outstanding lead actor for Odenkirk.

The 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards take place Sept. 17 on CBS.

Watch the ad here or above.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad