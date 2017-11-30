You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bette Midler Wants Geraldo Rivera to Apologize After Groping Story Resurfaces

By
Matt Fernandez

Staff Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hello Dolly record sales
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Bette Midler’s birthday is on December 1, and what she wants this year is an apology from Geraldo Rivera.

After Fox News contributor Rivera posted an apology for a series of tweets apologizing for seemingly supporting Matt Lauer, Midler took to Twitter on Thursday, writing , “Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video was a gift from the universe to me. Geraldo may have apologized for his tweets supporting Matt Lauer, but he has yet to apologize for this.”

Lauer was fired Wednesday from his anchor spot on “Today” over allegations of sexual harassment.

Midler’s post includes video footage of an interview with Barbara Walters in the 1991 where the actress tells the story of Rivera and an unnamed producer drugging her and groping her in a bathroom in the 1970s.

“This was when [Rivera] was very, sort of, hot,” Midler said. “And he and his producer left the crew in the other room, they pushed me into my bathroom, they broke two poppers and pushed them under my nose and proceeded to grope me.” Poppers are type of inhaled drug containing amyl nitrites that cause a head rush from increased blood flow and are often sold in sex shops. Midler emphasized that the encounter was unwelcome, saying,  “I did not offer myself up on the altar of Geraldo Rivera. He was… he was unseemly.”

Rivera has not yet commented about Midler’s tweet, but in his 1991 autobiography “Exposing Myself,” in which Rivera details many of his sexual encounters, he admitted that “We were in the bathroom, preparing for the interview, and at some point I put my hands on her breasts,” in reference to the incident.

More TV

  • John Malone

    John Malone Invests in STX Entertainment Through Liberty Global

    Bette Midler’s birthday is on December 1, and what she wants this year is an apology from Geraldo Rivera. After Fox News contributor Rivera posted an apology for a series of tweets apologizing for seemingly supporting Matt Lauer, Midler took to Twitter on Thursday, writing , “Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video […]

  • Matt Lauer Charlie Rose

    TV's Other Matt Lauer Problem: Hosts Who Forget Their Business Burden (Analysis)

    Bette Midler’s birthday is on December 1, and what she wants this year is an apology from Geraldo Rivera. After Fox News contributor Rivera posted an apology for a series of tweets apologizing for seemingly supporting Matt Lauer, Midler took to Twitter on Thursday, writing , “Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video […]

  • Hello Dolly record sales

    Bette Midler Wants Geraldo Rivera to Apologize After Groping Story Resurfaces

    Bette Midler’s birthday is on December 1, and what she wants this year is an apology from Geraldo Rivera. After Fox News contributor Rivera posted an apology for a series of tweets apologizing for seemingly supporting Matt Lauer, Midler took to Twitter on Thursday, writing , “Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video […]

  • Russell Simmons

    HBO Removes Russell Simmons' Name From 'All Def Comedy'

    Bette Midler’s birthday is on December 1, and what she wants this year is an apology from Geraldo Rivera. After Fox News contributor Rivera posted an apology for a series of tweets apologizing for seemingly supporting Matt Lauer, Midler took to Twitter on Thursday, writing , “Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video […]

  • CBS All Access Sets Dark Fairytale

    CBS All Access Orders Dark Fairytale Series From 'Dawson's Creek' Creator

    Bette Midler’s birthday is on December 1, and what she wants this year is an apology from Geraldo Rivera. After Fox News contributor Rivera posted an apology for a series of tweets apologizing for seemingly supporting Matt Lauer, Midler took to Twitter on Thursday, writing , “Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video […]

  • Lady Dynamite Season 2

    Maria Bamford on Mocking Netflix in 'Lady Dynamite' Season 2

    Bette Midler’s birthday is on December 1, and what she wants this year is an apology from Geraldo Rivera. After Fox News contributor Rivera posted an apology for a series of tweets apologizing for seemingly supporting Matt Lauer, Midler took to Twitter on Thursday, writing , “Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video […]

  • The Lord of the Rings: The

    Why HBO Passed on 'Lord of the Rings' TV Show, Which Was Scored by Amazon

    Bette Midler’s birthday is on December 1, and what she wants this year is an apology from Geraldo Rivera. After Fox News contributor Rivera posted an apology for a series of tweets apologizing for seemingly supporting Matt Lauer, Midler took to Twitter on Thursday, writing , “Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad