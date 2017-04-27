Bravo Greenlights Six New Shows Including Bethenny Frankel & Fredrik Eklund Series, ‘Southern Charm’ Spinoff

Bravo is beefing up their unscripted slate, ordering six new series, Variety has learned. Many of the new shows expand the relationships with current “Bravolebrities.”

Among the new series is real estate project, starring “Real Housewives of New York City’s” Bethenny Frankel and “Million Dollar Listing New York’s” Fredrik Eklund; a separate show for “Million Dollar Listing” star Ryan Serhant; a “Southern Charm” spinoff in a new city; and a new series, specifically revolving around “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose.

“Our fans look to us for a very unique brand of top quality unscripted content they simply cannot get anywhere else,” said Jerry Leo, Bravo’s executive vice president, program strategy, lifestyle networks and production. “With many established franchises showing strong ratings growth, we’re able to explore new frontiers, and we believe these new series are really going to resonate with our audience.”

The announcement of the new shows comes on the same day Bravo announced the renewals of 18 returning shows, including most of the “Real Housewives” franchise, “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck” and “Summer House.”

See below for all the details on Bravo’s six new shows:

“Bethenny and Fredrik Property Project”

Fan-favorite Bravo stars Bethenny Frankel and Fredrik Eklund come together in their new venture as real estate moguls and business partners. Viewers will watch as they tackle the ups and downs of scouting, buying and designing multimillion-dollar properties. The series shows a side of the duo that fans have never seen before, as they make big flipping gambles in the hopes of even bigger payouts.

Both Frankel and Eklund will serve as executive producers, in addition to starring. They’ll produce alongside Brent Montgomery, David George, Jordana Hochman, Will Nothacker and Jason Hollis. Leftfield Pictures and B Real Productions are producing.

“Sell it Like Serhant”

“Million Dollar Listing” star Ryan Serhant will put his sales skills to the ultimate test when he answers the call of struggling sales representatives, desperate for his expertise. While Ryan learns the tricks of a particular trade, he will also give under-performing employees a head-to-toe business overhaul and turn them into sales machines.

World of Wonder is producing the series, which will be executive produced by Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell and Danielle King. Serhant will serve as co-executive producer with Rob Bola.

“Relationshep”

“Southern Charm’s” breakout star is getting his own show. Charleston’s most eligible and loveable singleton, Shep Rose, will venture to various cities across the country in the hopes of finding true love and a committed relationship. As Shep leaves Charleston to look for the one, he calls upon his friends in various cities from New York to LA to help set him up with women in hopes that they are a perfect match.

Executive producers are Aaron Rothman, Irad Eyal, Kate Fisher and Michael Meinecke, and Sarah Steinfeld is co-executive producer. Haymaker Productions is behind the project.

“Southern Charm New Orleans”

“Southern Charm” is heading to New Orleans. Spinning off of the flagship show that’s set in Charleston, the new series will offer viewers a glimpse into the sophisticated Creole culture of NOLA — didden away from the beads and beats of Bourbon Street is an exclusive community filled with wealth, legacy and tradition. Although the prestige in this town is plentiful, everything that glitters isn’t gold, and underneath brews a multitude of shocking secrets that could destroy the foundation of long-standing friendships. In a city where lineage and status are everything, how far will this ambitious group go to redefine their legacy and secure their spot at the top of this esteemed circle?

The spinoff is produced by InventTV and Vainglorious Productions with Michaline Babich, Whitney Sudler-Smith, Tim Maloney, Ashley McFarlin Buie and Sergio Alfaro serving as executive producers.

“Love Italian Style”

Relationship expert Diann Valentine takes five beautiful, eligible African-American bachelorettes who can’t find a good American man all the way to Italy where she breaks them down and builds them back up to be open to love. All of the ladies will live under one roof in a decadent Roman villa, potentially vying for the same men and keeping one side eye on the ultimate prize: a hot Italian husband.

Asylum Entertertainment is producing. Executive producers are Steven Michaels, Jonathan Koch, Ryann Lauckner, James Macnab, Jacqui Pitman, Omid Kahangi, and Grace Lee.

“A Night With My Ex”

For the first time since their split, ex-couples will be brought together for one night in a camera-rigged apartment with no crew. What they do or say during their night is completely up to them, but one thing is for sure: it will be surprising, emotionally raw, and in many cases, totally hilarious.

Melanie Leach, Andrew Mackenzie, Bernie Schaeffer, David Eilenberg and Derek W. Wan are executive producers, and the series hails from Twofour America.