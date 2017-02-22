Beth McCarthy-Miller will direct the Fox comedy pilot “Amy’s Brother,” Variety has learned.

McCarthy-Miller, who is best known for her work on “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock,” has also signed on as an executive producer of the series, alongside Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone.

“Amy’s Brother” is about an unconventional family that is formed when a successful type-A man and his estranged sister, plus her two children, find themselves not only back in each other’s lives but also living under one roof. The half-hour, single-cam laffer was written by Jim Cashman and Mitch Silpa, who will serve as co-executive producers. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

McCarthy Miller was the director of “SNL” for eleven years, and has racked up numerous Emmy nominations for both “SNL” and “30 Rock.” Her resume is uber impressive in both unscripted and scripted TV ranging from ABC’s “Match Game” to Spike’s “Lip Sync Battle” to broadcast sitcoms like “Modern Family,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Parks and Recreation” and HBO’s “Divorce.”

The pilot marks a reunion of sorts of McCarthy-Miller and McCarthy. The director was set to helm the comedian’s 2014 film “Tammy,” which would have marked her feature directing debut. The flick was ultimately directed by Falcone.

McCarthy-Miller is repped by CAA.